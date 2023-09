Sept 14 (Reuters) - National Australia Bank NAB.AX said on Thursday it will shut its Hong Kong branch as offices in Singapore, Tokyo and Shanghai are its proffered customer outreach hubs in Asia.

(Reporting by Navya Mittal in Bengaluru; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)

((Navya.Mittal@thomsonreuters.com;))

