Australian lender CBA's trading unit fined $12.7 mln over compliance failures

Commonwealth Bank of Australia said on Tuesday the country's federal court approved a A$20 million ($12.67 million) penalty against its trading unit over compliance failures in delivering financial services.

Oct 25 (Reuters) - Commonwealth Bank of Australia CBA.AX said on Tuesday the country's federal court approved a A$20 million ($12.67 million) penalty against its trading unit over compliance failures in delivering financial services.

The penalty arises from a civil proceeding by the Australian Securities and Investments Commision (ASIC) in March 2021 against CBA's CommSec and Australian Investment Exchange (AUSIEX) on allegations of compliance breaches spanning a "significant" period of time.

Late last month, the Federal Court dismissed a separate petition arising from the Royal Commission against the top lender and its pension unit on allegations of improperly collecting commissions, dealing a blow to consumer advocates seeking tougher regulations.

($1 = 1.5790 Australian dollars)

