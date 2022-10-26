Australian lender ANZ's annual cash profit rises 5%

Australia and New Zealand Banking Group Ltd said on Thursday full-year cash profit rose 5% as its home loan business picked up and higher interest rates boosted margins in the second half.

The country's fourth-largest bank said cash profit from continuing operations was A$6.52 billion ($4.23 billion) for the year ended Sept. 30, compared with A$6.20 billion a year ago and a Visible Alpha consensus estimate of A$6.31 billion.

($1 = 1.5406 Australian dollars)

