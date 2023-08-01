News & Insights

US Markets

Australian lawmakers recommend potential WeChat ban on govt devices

Credit: REUTERS/DADO RUVIC

August 01, 2023 — 05:02 am EDT

Written by Lewis Jackson for Reuters ->

SYDNEY, Aug 1 (Reuters) - A senate committee investigating how foreign powers use social media to interfere in Australia has recommended a swathe of rules and restrictions for social media platforms, including potentially banning Chinese messaging service WeChat on government devices.

Tuesday's report contains 17 recommendations including new transparency rules enforceable by fines, expanding an existing TikTok ban on government devices to contractors and investigating a ban on WeChat on government devices.

Companies like TikTok and WeChat posed "unique national security risks" because their parent companies, ByteDance and Tencent 0700.HK, are headquartered in China and subject to its national security laws, committee chair Senator Paterson in a statement.

"Platforms like TikTok and WeChat that are subject to the control of authoritarian regimes illustrate the broader cyber security risk to sensitive government information," he said in a statement.

The committee also recommended that Australia helps developing countries in the Indo-Pacific resist "malicious information operations" by authoritarian states.

Led by Liberal Party Senator James Paterson, the five-person committee on foreign interference through social media includes two members from the ruling Labor party, although the report's recommendations are not binding.

The office of the Prime Minister and Minister for Home Affairs did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

While many recommendations singled out Chinese social media platforms, a set of 11 transparency rules would require all large social media platforms to label state affiliated media accounts, and disclose when governments direct content moderation and actions against accounts of elected officials.

(Reporting by Lewis Jackson, editing by Ed Osmond)

((lewis.jackson@thomsonreuters.com; Reuters Messaging: @lewjackk))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.