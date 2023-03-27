Australian law would not allow AT1 debt security holder wipe out as in Switzerland -minister

March 27, 2023 — 05:46 pm EDT

SYDNEY, March 28 (Reuters) - Australian law would not allow regulators to wipe out AT1 tier credit holders as occurred with Credit Suisse, the country's assistant treasurer said on Tuesday.

"Our banks are unquestionably strong, very different legal framework. We don't need to go into the 'what if' rabbit hole. It's an entirely different set of circumstances here in Australia."

"We are in a very different world to what's occurred out there."

