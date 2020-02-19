Australian jobless rate jumps to 5.3%, Aussie plunges

By Swati Pandey

SYDNEY, Feb 20 (Reuters) - Australia's unemployment rate jumped by more than expected in January from nine-month lows, knocking the local currency to an 11-year low and bolstering expectations of further monetary policy stimulus.

TheAustralian Bureau of Statistics (ABS) data showed 13,500 net new jobs were created in January, beating forecasts of 10,000 and following a surprisingly strong 28,700 December gain.

The increase was driven by full-time work, which surged 46,200 while part-time jobs fell by 32,700.

However, the unemployment rate jumped to 5.3% as more people went looking for work. The 5.1% recorded in December was the lowest reading since March 2019.

The underutilisation rate, a gauge of labour market spare capacity, climbed to a 19-month high as the participation rate rose to 66.1%.

In response, the Australian dollar AUD=D3 plunged to $0.6650, its lowest since March 2009.

While the composition of the job increase was encouraging, the spike in the unemployment rate together with data released on Wednesday showing tepid wage growth made a case for more stimulus.

"We expect the labour market will lose some momentum in 2020, with employment growth slowing to less than 2%," said Sean Langcake, senior economist at BIS Oxford Economics.

"This will make it challenging to work through existing spare capacity, and we expect the RBA will cut rates in the first half of the year to aid this transition."

The Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) has long argued unemployment needs to fall to at least 4.5% to deliver a desperately-needed lift in wage growth, which has been stuck around 2.3% for a year or more.

That was a major reason it cut its benchmark rate three times last year to a record low of 0.75%. It held rates at its first meeting of the year this month, saying it was "carefully" monitoring the employment sector.

Investors believe the RBA will stay patient for some while yet. Financial futures 0#YIB: imply a meagre chance of a quarter-point cut next month while a cut in May is 40% priced in.

Markets are betting on a one quarter-point easing to 0.5% 0#YIB: but not until September or October.

The RBA "would be disappointed by the lift in the unemployment rate in January, but would likely characterise it as broadly stable at 5.25%," ANZ economists wrote in a note.

"Leading labour market indicators continue to suggest a deterioration in unemployment over coming months. In our view, a further lift in the unemployment rate will be enough to push the RBA over the line for another rate cut, most likely in Q2."

(Reporting by Swati Pandey; Editing by Kim Coghill and Jane Wardell)

((swati.pandey@thomsonreuters.com; +61 2 9321 8166; Reuters Messaging: twitter.com/swatisays))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.