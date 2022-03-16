Australian jobless rate drops to 4%, markets howl for early rate rise

By Wayne Cole

SYDNEY, March 17 (Reuters) - Australian employment surged in February as the economy recovered surprisingly quickly from an Omicron outbreak, driving unemployment down to lows not seen since 2008 and piling on pressure for an early rise in interest rates.

Figures from the Australian Bureau of Statistics on Thursday showed employment jumped by 77,400 in February from a month earlier, double forecasts of a 37,000 gain, while full-time jobs climbed 121,900.

Hours worked rebounded by a sharp 8.9% as the drag from the Omicron wave faded, underpinning growth in the broader economy. The unemployment rate fell to 4.0%, from 4.2%, a major milestone given the last time it was lower was in the early 1970s.

The upbeat data saw the local dollar pop up to $0.7320 AUD=D3 as markets narrowed the odds on a rate rise from the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) by June, if not even sooner.

The central bank has long aimed to drive unemployment under 4% in the hope of reviving wage growth after years of miserly gains. With that goal now so near, it is only a matter of time before rates will have to rise from record lows of 0.1%.

"The RBA had expected it to take until the middle of this year for the unemployment rate to reach 4%," said Ben Udy, an economist at Capital Economics.

"The faster tightening in the labour market should boost wage growth in the years ahead and will surely push the Bank toward an earlier start in its hiking cycle, which we expect in June."

Annual wage growth is currently at 2.3% and short of the 3%-plus desired by the RBA, so policy makers have been willing to keep rates low even as core inflation accelerated to an eight-year peak of 2.6%.

Minutes of the RBA's March Board meeting showed its liaison with firms suggested they were still keeping pay awards in a range of 2-3%, but that risks were skewed to the upside due to a lack of suitable labour and rising production costs.

As a result, RBA Governor Philip Lowe said it was plausible that interest rates would need to rise later this year, which would be the first hike since 2010.

Investors have been wagering on a move by June given expectations inflation will spike further this quarter on high commodity prices and global supply constraints. RBAWATCH

Markets have already priced in at least five hikes from the RBA this year, with futures 0#YIB: implying a rate of 1.25-1.5% by December.

Such speculation was only encouraged by the Federal Reserve's prediction of no less than seven U.S. rate increases this year following its hike on Wednesday.

"The decisively hawkish shift from global central banks in March adds to risk of an earlier start to RBA lift-off than our August base case," said Su-Lin Ong, chief economist at RBC Capital Markets.

"We expect the market to bring forward and fully price lift-off by May, and likely add further tightening into 2022."

(Reporting by Wayne Cole; Editing by Jacqueline Wong and Edwina Gibbs)

((Wayne.Cole@thomsonreuters.com; 612 9171 7144; Reuters Messaging: wayne.cole.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.