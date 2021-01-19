SOL

Australian investment firm withdraws bid for Regis Healthcare

Australian investment firm Washington H. Soul Pattinson and Co said on Wednesday it had withdrawn an indicative proposal to buy old-age home operator Regis Healthcare.

Washington H. Soul in November submitted an increased offer of A$1.85 per share, which valued Regis at A$556.4 million ($428.26 million).

($1 = 1.2992 Australian dollars)

