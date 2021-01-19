SOL

Australian investment firm scraps bid for Regis Healthcare

Soumyajit Saha Reuters
Washington H. Soul Pattinson and Co said on Wednesday it withdrew a sweetened bid to buy Regis Healthcare after the old-age home operator rejected the proposal, saying it "materially undervalued" the company.

The Australian investment firm said it had made an initial acquisition proposal in September, which valued Regis at A$1.65 per share, before raising the offer to A$1.85 per share in November.

The final offer, which Washington H. Soul had made along with Regis' top shareholder Ashburn Pty Ltd, valued the company at A$556.4 million ($428.26 million).

The aged-care services provider's stock fell 23.2% in 2020, with the company reporting a 54% decline in full-year underlying net profit after tax, citing inadequate government funding and the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic.

($1 = 1.2992 Australian dollars)

