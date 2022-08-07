Australian insurer Suncorp's full-year cash earnings drops 37% as bad weather hits

Adds background, details on claims

Aug 8 (Reuters) - Australia's Suncorp Group Ltd SUN.AX on Monday posted a 37% drop in full year cash earnings and hiked its natural hazard allowance for fiscal 2023 as the insurer expects higher claims from adverse weather at home and in New Zealand.

Home and motor insurers have been grappling with pressures from natural disasters in Australia since the beginning of the year, with a national emergency being declared in March after devastating floods along its east coast.

Suncorp said investment market volatility and natural hazard events significantly impacted its full-year profit, even with recoveries made under its reinsurance program.

Taking into account predictions of persisting adverse weather conditions over the coming year, Suncorp made an allowance of A$1.16 billion for fiscal 2023, higher than A$980 million set aside for 2022.

The country's second-biggest insurer by market value posted cash earnings of A$673 million ($464.71 million) for the year ending June 30, down from A$1.06 billion a year ago.

The Brisbane-based insurer, which last month announced the sale of its banking unit to lender Australia and New Zealand Banking Group ANZ.AX, declared a final dividend of 17 Australian cents per share, down from 40 Australian cents per share a year ago.

($1 = 1.4482 Australian dollars)

(Reporting by Navya Mittal and Savyata Mishra in Bengaluru; Editing by Daniel Wallis)

((Savyata.Mishra@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.