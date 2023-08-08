Australian insurer Suncorp warns of challenges; shares fall after dividend miss

By Nausheen Thusoo

Aug 9 (Reuters) - Australian insurer Suncorp Group SUN.AX on Wednesday warned of challenges from inflationary pressures and impact from adverse weather events even as it posted a sharp jump in full-year cash earnings, while a lower-than-expected dividend weighed on shares.

The country's no.2 insurer by market value announced a fully franked final dividend of 27 Australian cents per share, lower than consensus estimate of 40 cents per share and Citi estimates of 39 cents per share.

Shares of the general insurer fell as much as 4.6% in morning trade, their biggest intraday fall since March 20.

"The operating environment remains challenging," the general insurer said, forecasting an insurance gross written premium growth of around 10% in fiscal year 2024 compared with a 10.8% growth seen in previous year for combined Australia and New Zealand units.

"The dividend will likely disappoint some and the guidance, while largely as expected, suggests a relatively tough 1H24 with the lingering issues in motor inflation we expected," analysts at Citi said in a research note.

Suncorp posted annual cash earnings of A$1.25 billion ($817 million), compared with A$673 million a year earlier, helped by improved underlying margins and a significant turnaround in investment returns.

Net gain from yields and investment markets was A$724 million for the year, compared with a loss of A$190 million in 2022, the company said in a statement.

Suncorp's full-year dividend payout ratio was 60% of its cash earnings, at the lower end of its range of 60% to 80%. Analysts at Citi said they believed the ordinary payout reflects a significant drain on the capital of the company.

The insurer also flagged an increase in costs related to the A$4.9 billion divestment of banking unit to ANZ Group ANZ.AX to between A$575 million and A$600 million from A$500 million after the country's regulator blocked the deal.

The Brisbane-based insurer also announced restructuring of its operating model to focus on three core insurance functions: consumer, commercial & personal injury, and New Zealand.

It also forecast an improvement in margins in the medium-term from higher renewal premium rates in its insurance segment.

($1 = 1.5295 Australian dollars)

