Australian insurer Medibank aware of hacker's threat to leak data in 24 hours

Nov 8 (Reuters) - Australia's Medibank Private Ltd MPL.AX said on Tuesday it was aware of media reports about a criminal's threat to publish stolen customer data within 24 hours, a day after the health insurer refused to make a ransom payment to the hacker.

Medibank on Monday informed that data of about 9.7 million current and former customers had been compromised.

