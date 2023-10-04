Australian insurer IAG appoints McDonnell as finance chief

Updates with details, background in paragraphs 2-3

Oct 5 (Reuters) - Insurance Australia Group IAG.AX said on Thursday it has appointed William McDonnell as its chief financial officer, succeeding Michelle McPherson.

McDonnell, whose appointment is effective Dec. 11, will join IAG from the global governance body, Integrity Council for the Voluntary Carbon Market and has also held roles at HSBC Investment Bank and Deloitte.

The insurer had in May announced McPherson's decision to retire as the finance chief. She, however, will remain with the company until the end of 2023, IAG said.

(Reporting by Rishav Chatterjee in Bengaluru; Editing by Shilpi Majumdar)

((Rishav.Chatterjee@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.