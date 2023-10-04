News & Insights

IAG

Australian insurer IAG appoints McDonnell as finance chief

Credit: REUTERS/DADO RUVIC

October 04, 2023 — 06:56 pm EDT

Written by Rishav Chatterjee for Reuters ->

Updates with details, background in paragraphs 2-3

Oct 5 (Reuters) - Insurance Australia Group IAG.AX said on Thursday it has appointed William McDonnell as its chief financial officer, succeeding Michelle McPherson.

McDonnell, whose appointment is effective Dec. 11, will join IAG from the global governance body, Integrity Council for the Voluntary Carbon Market and has also held roles at HSBC Investment Bank and Deloitte.

The insurer had in May announced McPherson's decision to retire as the finance chief. She, however, will remain with the company until the end of 2023, IAG said.

(Reporting by Rishav Chatterjee in Bengaluru; Editing by Shilpi Majumdar)

((Rishav.Chatterjee@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

IAG

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.