Australian industry minister declines to intervene in national port strikes

By Lewis Jackson

SYDNEY, Jan 18 (Reuters) - Australia's industry minister on Thursday met representatives of port operator DP World and its employee union but refused to intervene in a months-long workplace dispute that is throttling traffic at major ports across the country.

The Maritime Union of Australia and Dubai-owned DP World, which handles roughly 40% of the country's container freight through its ports, have been locked in an acrimonious dispute over pay and conditions since October.

Union members have repeatedly stopped work for short periods and threatened longer, more crippling strikes in their pursuit of a 16% pay rise over two years, according to local media.

The company said in a statement last week the union's demands amounted to a 27.5% pay rise and has warned the dispute is costing the economy some A$84 million ($55 million) a week.

But industry minister in the centre-left Labor government Tony Burke on Thursday pushed back against calls from DP World to intervene and said the company's campaign in the media suggested they may not have negotiated in good faith.

"I suspect because of the commitment from DP World to the media strategy thinking that somehow I would intervene ... they may not have been participating as enthusiastically in the negotiations," he said at a news conference.

"They have no doubt now, go to the table and sort this out. Every other business in Australia does. We expect them to do the same."

DP World and the Maritime Union of Australia did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

