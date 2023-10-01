Australian home prices rise 0.8% in Sept - CoreLogic

SYDNEY, Oct 2 (Reuters) - Australian home prices rose solidly in September and could reach record highs before the end of the year, property consultancy CoreLogic said on Monday, rebounding after rising interest rates had cooled buying interest by making housing less affordable.

House prices nationally rose 0.8% in September, slightly stronger than a downwardly revised 0.7% in August. CoreLogic said that, following an upgrade to its modelling, its data now showed the market had found a trough in January.

The strongest gains among state capitals in September were 1.7% in Adelaide, followed by 1.3% in Brisbane and Perth. Prices in Sydney and Melbourne, the two biggest markets, rose 1.0% and 0.4%, respectively. The CoreLogic index has recovered by 6.6% since a trough in January but home values remained 1.3% below record highs logged in April last year, the consultancy's data showed.

Research director Tim Lawless said that, at the current pace of growth, the national index would hit a new high in November, adding that in Sydney and Melbourne it was the middle section of the market that was now posting the highest growth rates.

"Possibly we are starting to see renewed affordability challenges deflecting more demand towards the middle of the market where barriers to entry are lower," he said.

Australia's households are among the most indebted worldwide, while housing affordability has recently plumbed all-time lows.

The Reserve Bank of Australia is expected to hold its key interest rate steady at 4.10% at a policy announcement on Tuesday but hike to 4.35% next quarter as inflation remains above target, a Reuters poll of economists found.

Regional markets, where there is usually less demand related to migration from overseas, ticked up 0.4% in September.

