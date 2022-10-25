Australian health insurer Medibank says all customers' personal data compromised

Shashwat Awasthi Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/David Gray

Medibank Private Ltd, Australia's biggest health insurer, said on Wednesday personal and some health claims data of all its customers was compromised in a cybersecurity breach reported this month.

Medibank also withdrew its fiscal 2023 forecast for policyholder growth and said it expects a hit of A$25 million to A$35 million ($16 million to $22.3 million) to first-half earnings from costs related to the hack.

($1 = 1.5664 Australian dollars)

