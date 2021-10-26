Australian grocer Woolworths' sales rise on lockdown boost

Adds details on segments, background

Oct 27 (Reuters) - Australian supermarket giant Woolworths Group WOW.AX said on Wednesday its sales rose 7.8% in the first quarter as people stocked up on food during the country's coronavirus lockdowns.

A surge in COVID-19 cases earlier this year had prompted restrictions across the country and turned Melbourne into the world's most locked-down city, forcing people to buy groceries online.

Woolworths' e-commerce business posted a 54% jump in sales to A$1.88 billion ($1.40 billion) in the quarter ended Oct. 3. Its retail food business grew by nearly 4% to account for more than three-fourths of total sales.

Competition between the country's biggest supermarket chain and smaller rival Coles Group COL.AX, which is slated to report first-quarter sales on Thursday, has heated up in recent months as they battle for a share of the pandemic-driven surge in online orders.

Woolworths' total group sales from continuing operations came in at A$16.07 billion, compared with A$14.91 billion a year earlier.

($1 = 1.3398 Australian dollars)

