Australian grocer Woolworths sales rise nearly 8% in Q1

Oct 27 (Reuters) - Australian supermarket chain Woolworths Group WOW.AX said on Wednesday its sales rose 7.8% in the first quarter as people stocked up on food during the country's coronavirus lockdowns.

Total group sales from continuing operations for the country's biggest supermarket chain came in at A$16.07 billion ($11.99 billion) in the first quarter, compared with A$14.91 billion a year earlier.

($1 = 1.3398 Australian dollars)

(Reporting by Riya Sharma and Arundhati Dutta in Bengaluru; Editing by Aditya Soni)

((Riya.Sharma@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.