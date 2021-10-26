Australian grocer Woolworths sales rise nearly 8% in Q1
Oct 27 (Reuters) - Australian supermarket chain Woolworths Group WOW.AX said on Wednesday its sales rose 7.8% in the first quarter as people stocked up on food during the country's coronavirus lockdowns.
Total group sales from continuing operations for the country's biggest supermarket chain came in at A$16.07 billion ($11.99 billion) in the first quarter, compared with A$14.91 billion a year earlier.
($1 = 1.3398 Australian dollars)
