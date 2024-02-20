Australian grocer Woolworths posts 2.5% rise in first-half profit

Feb 21 (Reuters) - Supermarket chain Woolworths Group WOW.AX reported a 2.5% rise in its first-half underlying profit on Wednesday, helped by strong performance at its Australian food segment, partially offset by challenging conditions at its New Zealand segment.

The country's top grocer's underlying net profit attributable was A$929 million ($608.31 million) for the half-year ended Dec. 31, compared with A$907 million reported a year ago. That missed an LSEG estimate of A$941 million.

The company declared an interim dividend of 47 Australian cents per share, compared with 46 Australian cents apiece declared last year.

($1 = 1.5272 Australian dollars)

(Reporting by Sameer Manekar and Rishav Chatterjee in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)

