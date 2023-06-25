Australian grocer Metcash surges most in 2-1/2 years on strong results

June 26 (Reuters) - Shares of Australia's Metcash MTS.AX surged up to 9% on Monday, in their biggest intraday jump since December 2020, after the grocery wholesaler and distributor's strong annual earnings on the back of robust demand across segments.

Metcash earlier hit A$3.915, its highest level since May 15, before tempering to a gain of 4.7% to A$3.76 by 0223 GMT. By then, more than 7.5 million shares had changed hands, compared with a 30-day daily average of 4.3 million shares.

The stock was the second-biggest gainer in the ASX 200 benchmark index .AXJO

Metcash recorded an annual underlying profit after tax of A$307.5 million ($205.4 million) in fiscal 2023, up 4.6% from a year ago, while revenue jumped 6.2% to A$15.8 billion.

However, as with all grocers and retailers in Australia currently, high interest rates and cost of living are weighing on consumer sentiment.

"While demand continues to be solid in all pillars, the impact of higher interest rates and cost of living has started to impact consumer confidence and the behaviour of some customers and shoppers in our retail networks," Metcash said.

Metcash's trading update for the first seven weeks of fiscal 2024 indicates a continued loss of share in the food segment, with sales growth of 2%, which the market is expected to focus on, analysts at Citi said in a note. ($1 = 1.4970 Australian dollars)

