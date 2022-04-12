Australian govt sells A$15 billion of new 2033 bond

SYDNEY, April 12 (Reuters) - The Australian government sold A$15 billion ($11.14 billion) of a new 3.0% Nov 21, 2033 Treasury bond through syndication on Tuesday, drawing bids worth A$37.5 billion.

The Australian Office of Financial Management (AOFM) said the new line is priced at a yield-to-maturity of 3.14%. Settlement is due on April 20.

Joint lead managers of the issue were the Commonwealth Bank of Australia, Deutsche Bank, National Australia Bank and UBS AG, Australia Branch.

The AOFM said it would be mindful of the performance of the bond when considering the timing of future issuance.

($1 = 1.3464 Australian dollars)

(Reporting by Wayne Cole)

