Australian government spending jumps in Q1, adds to GDP

SYDNEY, May 31 (Reuters) - Australian government spending jumped 2.5% in the March quarter and will make a substantial contribution to economic growth in the quarter.

Spending on operational items rose 2.7% in the first quarter from the previous quarter to an inflation-adjusted A$118.31 billion ($84.95 billion), the Australian Bureau of Statistics reported on Tuesday.

Total investment in fixed assets by the government and public enterprises rose 1.7% to A$28.05 billion.

In all, the ABS estimated total public demand added 0.7 percentage points to first-quarter gross domestic product (GDP), beating most analyst estimates.

($1 = 1.3928 Australian dollars)

(Reporting by Wayne Cole; Editing by Kim Coghill)

