Australian government debt jumps as COVID-19 cripples economy

SYDNEY, Sept 25 (Reuters) - Australian government debt has jumped to nearly 25% of the country's gross domestic product (GDP) as a result COVID-19, Treasurer Josh Frydenberg said on Friday.

Australian government debt for the year ending on June 30 totalled A$491.2 billion ($346.6 billion), Frydenberg said, or 24.8% of the country's GDP.

Australian government debt totalled A$373.6 billion or 19.2% of GDP one year earlier.

($1 = 1.4172 Australian dollars)

(Reporting by Colin Packham; Editing by Tom Hogue)

