Australian Gold & Copper Plans New Share Issue

Australian Gold & Copper Ltd. (AU:AGC) has released an update.

Australian Gold & Copper Ltd. has announced a new securities issue, proposing to issue a total of 15,468,750 ordinary fully paid shares under the ASX security code AGC. The proposed issue date is set for 6th June 2024, as detailed in their latest Appendix 3B filing to the ASX.

For further insights into AU:AGC stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.