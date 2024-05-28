News & Insights

Australian Gold & Copper Plans New Share Issue

May 28, 2024 — 08:49 pm EDT

Written by TipRanks Australian Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Australian Gold & Copper Ltd. (AU:AGC) has released an update.

Australian Gold & Copper Ltd. has announced a new securities issue, proposing to issue a total of 15,468,750 ordinary fully paid shares under the ASX security code AGC. The proposed issue date is set for 6th June 2024, as detailed in their latest Appendix 3B filing to the ASX.

