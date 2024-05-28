News & Insights

Australian Gold & Copper Plans New Securities Issue

May 28, 2024 — 08:49 pm EDT

Australian Gold & Copper Ltd. (AU:AGC) has released an update.

Australian Gold and Copper Ltd has announced a new securities issue, proposing to release a total of 18,906,250 ordinary fully paid securities under the ASX code AGC, with the proposed issue date set for 10th July 2024. The release is part of a placement or other type of securities issue, aimed at raising capital for the company.

