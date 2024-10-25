Australian Gold & Copper Ltd. Prepares for Key AGM

News & Insights

Australian Gold & Copper Ltd. (AU:AGC) has released an update.

Australian Gold & Copper Ltd. is set to hold its Annual General Meeting on November 27, 2024, at Perth, where key resolutions include the adoption of the remuneration report and the re-election of Dr. Adam McKinnon and Mr. Zhang Yong as directors. Shareholders are encouraged to participate in the meeting as their votes on these matters are crucial for the company’s governance.

