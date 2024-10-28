News & Insights

Australian Gold and Copper Ltd Reports Promising Mineral Discoveries

Australian Gold & Copper Ltd. (AU:AGC) has released an update.

Australian Gold and Copper Ltd has reported significant progress in its exploration efforts at the Achilles site, with high-grade mineralization of gold, silver, copper, zinc, and lead found at shallow depths. The company is well-funded, with $18.5 million in cash, and has completed both reverse circulation and diamond drilling programs, unveiling promising new copper trends. Upcoming exploration will focus on further defining these mineral resources and targeting new areas within the Achilles Shear Zone.

