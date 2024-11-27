Australian Gold and Copper Ltd Reports AGM Success

Australian Gold & Copper Ltd. (AU:AGC) has released an update.

Australian Gold and Copper Ltd (ASX:AGC) successfully passed all resolutions at their 2024 Annual General Meeting, including the re-election of directors and approval of related party options. Shareholders showed strong support for the company’s strategic proposals, signaling confidence in its governance and future plans.

