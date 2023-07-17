Australian glove maker Ansell falls; plans to slow FY24 output

July 18 (Reuters) - Shares of Australia's Ansell ANN.AX slumped to the bottom of the benchmark index on Tuesday after the medical gloves maker said it planned to temporarily slow down output in fiscal 2024, hitting core profit for the period.

Shares declined as much as 16% to A$23.320, marking their biggest intraday percentage loss since January 31, 2022. They were trading at A$23.72 as at 0209 GMT, their lowest level since mid-July last year.

More than 1.5 million shares changed hands, compared with the 30-day average of just over 314,000 shares.

Ansell, which gets 60% of its revenue from surgical, single-use and examination gloves, said it will slow manufacturing of finished goods to "normalise high inventory levels," which will improve cash flow, but temporarily lower core profit.

"While underlying end user demand for our surgical and Life Sciences products is expected to continue to grow, we anticipate that distributors will continue reducing their inventories, with orders expected to increase towards the end of the fiscal year," the Victoria-based glove maker said in a statement.

Ansell will also aim to streamline its organisational structure and reduce manufacturing employee numbers for the investment program, it added.

(Reporting by Poonam Behura; Editing by Nivedita Bhattacharjee)

((Poonam.Behura@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.