Australian gas producer Santos raises 2020 production forecast

Dec 1 (Reuters) - Australia's No. 2 independent gas producer Santos Ltd STO.AX on Tuesday raised its 2020 production forecast to a range of 87 million barrels of oil equivalent (mmboe) to 89 mmboe and lowered its production cost expectations.

Santos had previously forecast output of between 83 mmboe and 88 mmboe in fiscal 2020 and production costs of between $8.25 and 8.75 per barrel of oil equivalent (boe). It now expects costs to be between $8 and $8.5 per boe.

(Reporting by Nikhil Kurian Nainan in Bengaluru; Editing by Amy Caren Daniel)

