Australian fund manager Netwealth hits over 15-mth high on robust inflows

July 13 (Reuters) - Shares in Netwealth Group NWL.AX hit a 15-month high on Thursday, after the Australian financial services firm reported an 87.5% surge in net inflows to A$3.15 billion ($2.14 billion) in the fourth quarter from the previous quarter.

Shares of the Melbourne-based wealth manager jumped 6% to A$14.56 as of 0317 GMT, hitting their highest level since April 4, 2022. The stock was among the top gainers on the benchmark ASX 200 index .AXJO, which was last up 1.4%.

Netwealth's total funds under administration stood at A$70.27 billion ($47.78 billion) at the end of the June quarter, up from A$65.92 billion reported in the previous quarter.

"NFF (net fund flows) was boosted by a large institutional inflow of A$1.2 billion," analysts at UBS said in a note.

"Whilst clearly the flows result would have been weak without this item, we anticipate lumpy flows to continue with new client wins and client transitions, the quarterly timing of which are both hard to predict."

Total funds under management at the end of the June quarter came in at A$15.96 billion, slightly above the previous quarter's A$15.34 billion.

"NWL provided a solid 4Q23 update, achieving the mid-point of its FY23 net flow guidance despite a challenging macroeconomic environment," financial advisory firm Ord Minnett wrote in a note.

"Looking through near-term challenges, we remain firm believers of the structural change within the platforms sector, of which NWL should be a major beneficiary."

The company is scheduled to report its fiscal 2023 results on Aug. 16.

($1 = 1.4708 Australian dollars)

(Reporting by Upasana Singh in Bengaluru; Editing by Rashmi Aich)

