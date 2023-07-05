News & Insights

Australian fund manager Magellan worst loser in ASX on heavy outflows

July 05, 2023

July 6 (Reuters) - Australian fund manager Magellan Financial Group MFG.AX sank to the bottom of the benchmark index .AXJO on Thursday, falling over 7%, after logging net outflows of A$2.1 billion ($1.40 billion) last month.

Shares of the Sydney-based fund were trading 7.1% lower at A$9.04 as of 0148 GMT. They had fallen as much as 7.3% earlier in the session.

More than 921,000 shares exchanged hands, slightly higher than the 30-day average of 902,518 shares.

Magellan's total funds under management (FUM) stood at A$39.7 billion as at the end of June, below last month's A$41.4 billion. At the end of December 2022, FUM stood at A$45.3 billion.

"Magellan funds will pay distributions (net of reinvestment) of about A$0.3 billion in July, which will be reflected in the FUM figures in next month's announcement," the fund manager said.

Net institutional outflows were A$1.7 billion for June as against largely unchanged flows last month, it added.

($1 = 1.5015 Australian dollars)

