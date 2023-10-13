News & Insights

Australian fund IFM holds investor meeting in Spain as it seeks to expand

October 13, 2023 — 09:00 am EDT

Written by Pietro Lombardi for Reuters ->

By Pietro Lombardi

MADRID, Oct 13 (Reuters) - Australian fund IFM Investors will bring major international investors to Madrid next week as it hopes to expand its presence in the country in sectors tied to the green energy transition, it said on Friday.

The fund, which has around $131 billion under management, has invested 8 billion euros ($8.4 billion) in Spain in the past five years, including a 14.5% stake in power utility Naturgy NTGY.MC.

IFM will hold the event from Monday to Wednesday in Madrid "due to the growing strategic importance of Spain for its portfolio of infrastructure assets," it said.

IFM Chief Executive David Neal, as well as its global and regional infrastructure chiefs, Kyle Mangini and Deepa Bharadwaj, will be at the meeting. Jaime Siles, who represents the fund on Naturgy's board, will also attend.

The presence of the IFM's top brass in Madrid comes as Naturgy is considering changes that could reshape the company and after some tensions over the potential appointment of a chief executive.

IFM's delegation will meet Naturgy's top management and visit some premises, a person familiar with the planning told Reuters.

($1 = 0.9503 euros)

(Reporting by Pietro Lombardi Editing by Inti Landauro and Mark Potter)

((Pietro.Lombardi@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.