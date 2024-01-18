Australian fund IFM discloses a 15% stake in Naturgy

Jan 18 (Reuters) - Australian investment fund IFM has raised its stake in Spanish power utility Naturgy NTGY.MC to 15.01% from 14.5%, IFM said in a filing to Spanish stock market regulator CNMV on Thursday.

IFM's stake in Naturgy is now valued at about 3.8 billion euros ($4.14 billion).

The move comes a week after BlackRock struck a $12.5 billion deal to take over General Infrastructure Partners (GIP), which controls a 20.6% stake in Naturgy.

IFM, which has a long-term strategy in Naturgy, has been eyeing businesses in the Spanish renewables and telecom industries as it seeks to expand its presence in the country.

When IFM first submitted its partial takeover offer to acquire a 22.69% in the company in September of 2021, IFM said it intended to appoint two board members.

However, the Australian fund fell short of its initial target and secured a 10.83% stake.

Though it has gradually been increasing its stake since then, it has currently just one member on Naturgy's board.

($1 = 0.9187 euros)

