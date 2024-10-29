Australian Foundation’s Strategic Share Buy-Back Initiative

Australian Foundation Investment Co. Ltd. (AU:AFI) has released an update.

Australian Foundation Investment Company Limited has announced a significant buy-back of its fully paid ordinary shares, acquiring over 1.3 million securities, with an additional 327,541 bought on the previous day. This strategic move is part of their ongoing efforts to enhance shareholder value and optimize their capital structure.

