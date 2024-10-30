Australian Foundation Investment’s Ongoing Buy-Back Strategy

Australian Foundation Investment Co. Ltd. (AU:AFI) has released an update.

Australian Foundation Investment Company Limited has announced an update on its ongoing buy-back program, revealing the purchase of 223,681 ordinary fully paid securities on the previous day. This move is part of a broader strategy, having already bought back a total of 1,698,981 securities. Such buy-back activities can influence stock value and investor interest, making it a key point of consideration for those following the financial markets.

