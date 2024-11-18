Australian Foundation Investment Company Updates Share Buy-Back

Australian Foundation Investment Co. Ltd. (AU:AFI) has released an update.

Australian Foundation Investment Company Limited has announced an update on its ongoing buy-back program, revealing a total acquisition of 220,033 ordinary fully paid shares on the previous day. This strategic move is part of their effort to enhance shareholder value and optimize the company’s capital structure. Investors and market enthusiasts are closely watching these developments, which reflect the company’s confidence in its financial health.

