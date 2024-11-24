Australian Foundation Investment Co. Updates Share Buy-Back

Australian Foundation Investment Co. Ltd. (AU:AFI) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Australian Foundation Investment Company Limited has updated its daily buy-back program, revealing the repurchase of 260 shares on the previous trading day, bringing the total number of securities bought back to over 3.5 million. This on-market buy-back strategy is part of the company’s ongoing efforts to manage its capital efficiently and enhance shareholder value.

For further insights into AU:AFI stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.