Australian Foundation Investment Co. Updates on Share Buy-Back

Australian Foundation Investment Co. Ltd. (AU:AFI) has released an update.

Australian Foundation Investment Company Limited has announced an update on its ongoing on-market buy-back program, purchasing 246,720 ordinary fully paid securities on the previous day. This move is part of a broader strategy that has seen over 2.6 million shares bought back to date, reflecting the company’s continued efforts to optimize its capital structure.

For further insights into AU:AFI stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.