Australian Foundation Investment Co. Updates on Share Buy-Back

Australian Foundation Investment Co. Ltd. (AU:AFI) has released an update.
Australian Foundation Investment Company Limited has announced an update on its ongoing on-market buy-back program, purchasing 246,720 ordinary fully paid securities on the previous day. This move is part of a broader strategy that has seen over 2.6 million shares bought back to date, reflecting the company’s continued efforts to optimize its capital structure.
