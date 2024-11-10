News & Insights

Australian Foundation Investment Co. Updates on Share Buy-Back

November 10, 2024 — 05:57 pm EST

Australian Foundation Investment Co. Ltd. (AU:AFI) has released an update.

Australian Foundation Investment Company Limited has announced a daily buy-back of their ordinary fully paid securities, with 98,238 shares bought back on the previous day. This ongoing buy-back strategy indicates the company’s confidence in its financial health and aims to enhance shareholder value by reducing the number of shares outstanding.

