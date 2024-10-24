Australian Foundation Investment Co. Updates on Share Buy-Back

Australian Foundation Investment Co. Ltd. (AU:AFI) has released an update.

Australian Foundation Investment Co. Ltd. has announced a daily update on its ongoing buy-back program, with 41,241 ordinary shares repurchased on the previous day. This strategic move is part of their larger effort to enhance shareholder value by reducing the total number of shares available in the market.

