News & Insights

Stocks
AFOVF

Australian Foundation Investment Co. Updates on Share Buy-Back

October 24, 2024 — 06:31 pm EDT

Written by TipRanks Australian Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Australian Foundation Investment Co. Ltd. (AU:AFI) has released an update.

Australian Foundation Investment Co. Ltd. has announced a daily update on its ongoing buy-back program, with 41,241 ordinary shares repurchased on the previous day. This strategic move is part of their larger effort to enhance shareholder value by reducing the total number of shares available in the market.

For further insights into AU:AFI stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

AFOVF

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.