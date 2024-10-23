Australian Foundation Investment Co. Updates on Share Buy-back

Australian Foundation Investment Co. Ltd. (AU:AFI) has released an update.

Australian Foundation Investment Company Ltd. has announced a daily update on their ongoing share buy-back program, with 176,511 securities bought back in the latest transaction. This strategic move aims to enhance shareholder value and reflects the company’s confidence in its financial performance.

