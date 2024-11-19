Australian Foundation Investment Co. Updates Dividend Plans

Australian Foundation Investment Co. Ltd. (AU:AFI) has released an update.

Australian Foundation Investment Company Limited has updated its Dividend Reinvestment Plan (DRP) and Dividend Substitution Share Plan (DSSP) to reflect a change in share registry provider. These updates involve adjustments in contact details and references to the new provider, ensuring seamless management of shareholder transactions.

