Australian Foundation Investment Co. Updates on Buy-Back Strategy

Australian Foundation Investment Co. Ltd. (AU:AFI) has released an update.

Australian Foundation Investment Company Limited has announced an update on its ongoing buy-back program, having repurchased over 3.1 million ordinary fully paid securities, including 11,109 on the most recent day. This activity reflects the company’s strategy to manage its capital efficiently, which could be of interest to investors monitoring stock market moves.

