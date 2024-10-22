Australian Foundation Investment Co. Ltd. Updates Share Buy-Back

Australian Foundation Investment Co. Ltd. (AU:AFI) has released an update.

Australian Foundation Investment Co. Ltd. has announced an update on their ongoing share buy-back program, revealing that they purchased an additional 103,543 shares. This buy-back is part of their strategy to manage capital and enhance shareholder value, indicating strong financial health and commitment to investors.

