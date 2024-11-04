Australian Foundation Investment Co. Ltd. Maintains Strong Portfolio

Australian Foundation Investment Co. Ltd. (AU:AFI) has released an update.

Australian Foundation Investment Co. Ltd. (AFIC) highlights a diverse investment portfolio with a current net tangible asset backing per share of $8.17 before tax, demonstrating a strategy focused on long-term growth through fully franked dividends. AFIC’s investment style is characterized by low management costs and a focus on Australian equities, aiming to outperform the S&P/ASX 200 Accumulation Index. Despite recent market volatility, AFIC maintains a strong position in sectors such as banking and healthcare.

