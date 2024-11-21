Australian Foundation Investment Co. Announces Share Buy-Back Update

Australian Foundation Investment Co. Ltd. (AU:AFI) has released an update.
Australian Foundation Investment Company Limited continues its on-market buy-back program, with 90,276 shares repurchased in the latest update. The company aims to enhance shareholder value by reducing the number of outstanding shares, which can potentially boost earnings per share. This strategic move indicates a strong financial position and commitment to returning capital to shareholders.
