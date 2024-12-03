News & Insights

Australian Foundation Investment Co. Announces Share Buy-Back

December 03, 2024 — 11:48 pm EST

Australian Foundation Investment Co. Ltd. (AU:AFI) has released an update.

Australian Foundation Investment Company Limited has announced the cessation of 856,805 ordinary fully paid securities due to an on-market buy-back. This strategic move reflects the company’s ongoing efforts to manage its capital structure effectively, which could influence investor confidence and stock performance.

