Australian Foundation Investment Co. Advances Stock Buy-Back

Australian Foundation Investment Company Limited continues its strategic on-market buy-back initiative, acquiring an additional 69,924 ordinary fully paid securities as of October 21, 2024. This move is part of the company’s efforts to optimize its capital structure and potentially enhance shareholder value.

