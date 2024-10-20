News & Insights

Stocks
AFOVF

Australian Foundation Investment Co. Advances Stock Buy-Back

October 20, 2024 — 07:07 pm EDT

Written by TipRanks Australian Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Australian Foundation Investment Co. Ltd. (AU:AFI) has released an update.

Australian Foundation Investment Company Limited continues its strategic on-market buy-back initiative, acquiring an additional 69,924 ordinary fully paid securities as of October 21, 2024. This move is part of the company’s efforts to optimize its capital structure and potentially enhance shareholder value.

For further insights into AU:AFI stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

AFOVF

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.