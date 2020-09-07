Australian Financial Watchdog Bans Local BitConnect Promoter for 7 Years

An Australian man has received a seven-year ban by the countryâs financial watchdog for his involvement with BitConnect, an alleged Ponzi scheme.

As reported by the Financial Standard, the Australian Securities and Investment Commission (ASIC), New South Wales resident John Bigatton may not work in financial services for the multi-year period.

An investigation is still ongoing, per the report.

ASIC made the ruling after it was discovered Bigatton had engaged in misleading or deceptive conduct in promoting BitConnect.

Bigatton was an Australian national representative of cryptocurrency platform BitConnect, as well as its investment scheme BitConnect Lending Platform, between 2017 and 2018.

Over that time, the watchdog alleges Bigatton provided unlicensed financial product advice that was deceptive, misleading or likely to mislead investors, regarding the BitConnect scheme.

ASIC found Bigatton not to be a âfit and proper person to provide financial services,â ânot adequately trainedâ and was âlikely to contravene a financial services law.â

Bigatton now has the right to appeal ASICâs decision at Australiaâs Administrative Appeals Tribunal.

BitConnect was a cryptocurrency investment scheme that encouraged investors to exchange bitcoin for its own BitConnect Coin (BCC) promising high-interest returns.

It has been alleged to be a fraud in various lawsuits.

In January 2018, the Texas State Securities Board ordered BitConnect to cancel another planned token sale, ruling the proposed token qualified as an unregistered security.

Weeks later, BCC's price collapsed amid news BitConnectâs lending and exchange operation was shutting down.

That came after state regulators issued cease and desist orders over the schemeâs failure to register its services and offerings under securities rules.

